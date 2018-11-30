Florence Sheriff’s Office: Charges filed against student who set fire in high school bathroom

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A West Florence High School student is facing charges after allegedly setting a fire in the school’s restroom, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FCSO investigators say heavy smoke was seen around 10:40 a.m. Thursday coming from the downstairs restroom at the high school.
After a fire alarm was activated, students and faculty were able to evacuate the building.
An FCSO School Resource Officer entered the restroom and said they found flames reaching close the ceiling. The SRO was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.
No one was injured in the incident and classes later resumed as normal.
FCSO said that after an investigation, a West Florence High School student, who is a juvenile, was charged with malicious injury to property.
