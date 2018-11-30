Florence deputies say a routine traffic stop landed a man behind bars on drug charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Officer says a routine traffic stop made by a deputy resulted in one man being arrested on multiple drugs charges.
FCSO says a deputy made a traffic stop for a moving violation and when they approached the vehicle noted the strong odor of marijuana.
A probable cause search was done and deputies found a large quantity of narcotics, specifically, approximately 100 grams of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine and over 100 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy.
Jukelvin Laquan Rhahi Williams, 26 of Darlington, was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy, trafficking in cocaine base and possession of marijuana, FCSO said.
Williams is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.