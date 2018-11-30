Florence deputies investigating after a person was shot near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FCSO said they are investigating a shooting into a car that happened at the intersection of Alligator Road and Highway 76 shortly before 4:00 p.m. Friday.
The condition of the person who was shot is not known at this time, though they were taken to an area hospital so their injuries could be treated.
Deputies say no further information is available at this time.
