Florence County deputies searching for two missing teens

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing teens.
According to a news release from the FCSO, 14-year-old Dalilha Tyson and 15-year-old Zaquvious Dreshaun Johnson were last seen on Thursday. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play and the teens may be together.
Tyson is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 125 pounds. Johnson is about 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 140 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Tyson or Johnson, contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121., ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
