FIRST ALERT: A couple showers possible today, but more rain tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll get a few stray showers late morning through about noon for the Border Belt and parts of the Pee Dee, but the majority of your Friday will be dry. Today is our transition day where clouds start to filter in and temperatures continue to rebound. Afternoon highs climb over 10° warmer with lower 60s expected. While the clouds do return, rain chances will hold off until the weekend.