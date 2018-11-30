FIRST ALERT: A couple showers possible today, but more rain tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll get a few stray showers late morning through about noon for the Border Belt and parts of the Pee Dee, but the majority of your Friday will be dry. Today is our transition day where clouds start to filter in and temperatures continue to rebound. Afternoon highs climb over 10° warmer with lower 60s expected. While the clouds do return, rain chances will hold off until the weekend.
Scattered showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday, especially Saturday afternoon. The good news is we’re significantly warmer as the rain returns. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by Saturday, middle 70s on Sunday!
We keep the warm trend going into Monday, with showers lingering through the early part of the week. By middle of next week, a cold front will push through, dropping the temperatures and clearing the skies for the remainder of next week.
