Firefighters come to aid of kittens in need in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some local firefighters have come to the aid of a pair of kittens that found themselves in need of assistance this week.
According to a post on the Midway Fire Rescue’s Facbeook page, crews were called out Thursday to help get a cat out of a storm drain.
Once rescued, the animal was taken to All4Paws Animal Rescue for evaluation.
According to Ameila Davidson, adoption coordinator at All4Paws, the kitten is a female that is about six weeks old.
On Tuesday, firefighters also found a male kitten in a dumpster, Davidson said. She added that one was dehydrated, skinny and very startled.
Both are now available for adoption.
