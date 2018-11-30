Firefighters come to aid of kittens in need in Georgetown County

Firefighters with Midway Fire Rescue came to the aid of two kittens this week in Georgetown County. (Source: All4Paws Animal Rescue)
November 30, 2018 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 2:20 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some local firefighters have come to the aid of a pair of kittens that found themselves in need of assistance this week.

According to a post on the Midway Fire Rescue’s Facbeook page, crews were called out Thursday to help get a cat out of a storm drain.

Once rescued, the animal was taken to All4Paws Animal Rescue for evaluation.

According to Ameila Davidson, adoption coordinator at All4Paws, the kitten is a female that is about six weeks old.

On Tuesday, firefighters also found a male kitten in a dumpster, Davidson said. She added that one was dehydrated, skinny and very startled.

Both are now available for adoption.

