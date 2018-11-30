Dozens of flood victims could be homeless Friday

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - 81 flood victims could be homeless Friday.
The Christian Outreach Center in Lumberton has been paying to keep more than 20 families in a motel since the flooding happened.
But Randy Lewis with the Christian Outreach Center says the funding the center has received from donations to keep the people in the motel will run out Friday unless more donations come in.
“Friday is the last day,” Lewis said. “So we’ve got to have money immediately to pay for these rooms.”
Lewis says it costs $3,000 a week to keep all 81 victims housed in the motel.
April Todd lost everything from the flooding. She and her fiancée didn’t know what to do.
“We stayed in the car for a little while,” April Todd said.
She eventually found out the Christian Outreach Center was helping flood victims out by putting them up in a motel. They’ve been staying there for a while.
But with the funds running out, they’re worried about what’s next for them.
“It’s just sad because this is my hometown,” Todd said. “I don’t have family here. Both my parents have passed. There are good people here, and they need to reach and help.”
The Christian Outreach Center is also hoping to find a more permanent solution.
“We are searching for a building that we can convert into living quarters for these people,” Lewis said.
He’s hoping to find something relatively inexpensive the center could lease.
The Christian Outreach Center also helps other flood victims. Lewis says they’re helping a woman who is mute and needs to be taken care of by her husband.
The roof of her home is collapsing from water damage, and Lewis is worried it could fall in on her any day.
Lewis says it will cost $6,000 to fix the roof.
The Christian Outreach Center is asking for donations to help the flood victims.
To assist, you can send donations to their address, PO Box 7499, Lumberton, NC 28358.
