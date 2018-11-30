Deputies seek suspect after string of vehicle break-ins in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted by deputies in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins in the Lake City area.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicles in the Country Club area were broken into in the early-morning hours of November 18.
Deputies say they identified Linwood Julius Wilson, of Lake City, as the suspect from surveillance video and issued warrants for his arrest.
Wilson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighing about 152 pounds.
If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
