Attorney General’s Office charges Conway man with 18 counts of child porn distribution

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man is charged with over a dozen counts of distributing child pornography.
According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, 62-year-old John T. Kondes was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Kondes was still in jail Friday morning under a $135,000 bond.
According to investigators, Kondes distributed and possessed child pornography. He was previously convicted of related offenses in New Jersey in 2014, the release stated.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
