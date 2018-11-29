2-year-old boy shot in Chesterfield County

Sky3 was over the scene in Chesterfield County where a child was shot Thursday. (WBTV Sky3)
By WMBF News Staff | November 29, 2018 at 1:03 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 1:45 PM

CHESTERFIED COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Columbia for treatment after being shot Thursday in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, the incident occurred on Cleveland Street. He described the child’s condition as “very serious.”

Deputies are executing a search warrant at a home on Cleveland Street, Brooks confirms. There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

