Woman arrested after foster child forced to wear electric dog collar, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested after allegedly forcing a 6-year-old foster child to wear an electric dog collar.
Deborah Ann Jarrell, 61, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, a representative with the Children’s Recovery Center contacted police after a forensic interview with the child on October 25. The representative provided documentation stating that between January 8 and July 26, the victim was forced to wear an electric dog collar and was hit with a spoon-like object while in foster care, the report confirms.
Online records show Jarrell was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention on Wednesday. She is being held on $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.