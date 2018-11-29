‘We are Viking strong:’ Students, staff at Lumberton Junior High to honor Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Faculty, staff and students at Lumberton Junior High School are preparing to support the family of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, whose body authorities said appeared to have been discovered on Tuesday.
“We are saddened at the death of Hania,” said Lumberton Junior High Principal Dr. Savon Maultsby during a press conference at the school on Thursday.
Maultsby said students have participated in prayer vigils and created posters and drawings in the weeks since Aguilar’s reported kidnapping near her Lumberton home on Nov. 5.
The principal said Aguilar, who was a student at the school, loved the color purple. Because of that love, staff declared that Friday would be “Wear Purple For Hania Day.” The homepage of the school’s website was a purple screen featuring a picture of Aguilar, along with the hashtag #Hania.
“The wonderful memories of Hania … will not be taken away by this senseless act of violence,” Saultsby said.
On Tuesday, investigators found a body in a body of water off Wire Grass Road in the Lumberton area. The discovery was made as law enforcement was following up on leads in the search for Aguilar.
Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said Wednesday that preliminary tests indicated the body was Aguilar’s. He added that dental records would be compared to make a final determination.
Saultsby said there were extra counselors and support staff at Lumberton Junior High on Thursday to help students cope with the news. She added they were also doing a lot of writing as a way to process their feelings.
The school’s mascot is the Viking. Math teacher Kelvin Barnes said the student body and the staff have been strong while dealing with the devastation from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and they will be strong as they deal with this latest tragedy to befall the community.
“The Viking family has a history of being strong,” Barnes said. “We are Viking strong.”
