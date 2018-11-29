Warnings grow over unsanitary conditions in Tijuana shelter

A girl wears a surgical mask, used by many migrants to protect against getting or spreading the infections rampant in their close living quarters, as she walks outside of a sports complex where more than 5,000 Central Americans are sheltering, in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. As Mexico wrestles with what to do with the thousands of people camped out in the border city of Tijuana, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government signaled Tuesday that it would be willing to house the migrants on Mexican soil while they apply for asylum in the United States, a key demand of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)