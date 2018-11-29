Some Conway parks still remain closed after Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Some Conway parks are still closed, more than two months after Hurricane Florence.
Waccamaw River Park was one that reopened and closed again after rising river levels crept up to the park’s gates.
City officials said Waccamaw River Park is in a low-lying area and is designed to be one of the first areas to flood when waters rise. The Conway Dog Park and Sherwood Park haven’t been open to the public since flooding from Florence forced their closure.
City administrator Adam Emrick said it’s a safety measure as the city awaits the return of soil samples that are currently being tested for contaminants.
"We certainly don’t want people and kids and dogs back in those parks if it’s not safe to reopen them so we’re being abundantly cautious to make sure we’re not putting anyone in harm’s way and as soon as those tests are back and they’re clear, we hope we’ll be able to open those parks back up and be able to roll again,” said Emrick.
He added they’ve had some preliminary testing done but there’s no timetable for when both parks will reopen. Meanwhile, Waccamaw River Park will stay closed for now until waters recede.
The city had to cancel its Celebration of Lights event due to damage caused by Florence. Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said last year the event brought in $47,000.
Emrick said the city isn’t really losing money because they usually use that money to pay for what it costs to hold the event. The city is still using the lights generally used for the show in different areas around the city.
Although it’s a change from their usual holiday display, Emrick thinks it’s a good one.
"You’ll see them in our parks, you’ll see them in our gateways, you’ll see them downtown,” he said. “So we’re not canceling the Celebration of Lights entirely. We’re moving them to other places in the city and we invite you to come explore the city of Conway and explore the lights, and see where they are and see new places in the city.”
Emrick said he thinks the city should expect to have events like this every five years just to be prepared. They’re looking at ways to make things more flood proof so when they put them back in place, minimal damage is done.
