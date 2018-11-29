SLED: FL woman charged after baby’s body found in SC landfill

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Florida woman has been charged with homicide by child abuse as law enforcement officials uncover the baby’s body at a landfill in Greenville County.
Vernita Lashon Jones, 25, of Clewiston, FL, was charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of her infant son, Anthony Frost. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Johnston, SC Police Department in Edgefield County.
Media outlets in Greenville, SC say the baby’s body was taken to an Upstate landfill after Jones allegedly put the baby in a dumpster. SLED agents, local law enforcement, and others started their search of the Twin Chimney Landfill Thursday morning.
According to the SLED arrest warrant, Jones admitted to suffocating the child and that the child was dead.
Johnston police told WYFF that they believe Jones put the baby’s body in an apartment dumpster on Dove Street in Johnston over the weekend.
Jones was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solictor’s Office. If convicted under South Carolina state law, Jones could face up to 20 years in prison.
