Senior Seahawk ready to fly

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In a landscape full of Seahawks, there’s one who flies under the radar.
He’s seen as one of the most popular kids on the team, but Jermani Green knows popularity won’t get him to college; it’s his play that will.
“He’s easily one of the hardest working guys on this team,” says junior quarterback Luke Doty.
Head coach Mickey Wilson adds on.
“He’s been a four year starter for us, which is very rare in our program.”
Strong compliments from team leaders, but if you ask Green, he just wants to play.
"I’m a quiet kid and I’m not very loud,” he says. “I just tend to stay to myself.”
Soft-spoken but his play is loud with over 1,000 rushing yards this season.
“He can do it all,” Doty says. “Run the ball up the middle, bounce it outside, catch, he’s just the total package.”
“He’s kind of the glue that holds us together offensively for sure,” Wilson adds. “He’s a guy we can go to whether it be at running back, receiver and he’s even taken direct snaps at quarterback at times too.”
At 5-feet-8 and 175 pounds, Green’s body is an anomaly. He still gets stronger as the game goes on because he relies on his conditioning. That’s the reason he has 70 carries for over 500 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last 3 playoff games.
Only one stat is missing: a scholarship.
"To be honest, I don’t know (why he hasn’t been offered a scholarship). “People have been telling me it’s just because of my size, but I really don’t know.”
He qualifies academically, too. Potentially facing the last game of his illustrious career this Friday vs. Hartsville, he’s laying it on the line not for himself, or the scouts, but for the team.
“If we don’t get to the State Championship, I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything.”
Green says it doesn’t matter where he gets that first scholarship offer, as long as he gets that chance to prove people wrong, or that one school right at the next level.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.