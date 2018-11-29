Rosewood community meets to express concerns following flooding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The people who live in the Rosewood Estates neighborhood in Socastee have been through a lot over the last two months.
Flooding from Hurricane Florence devastated the community, causing most to gut their homes.
On Wednesday night, they gathered together to discuss their concerns with the aftermath of the flooding.
Many residents say they believe Horry County leaders need to do something about the Intracoastal Waterway.
“They need to build some kind of a wall or something along the Intracoastal Waterway to help keep it so that it does not flood in to all these homes,” Carol Le said.
Others said they weren’t happy with the lack of help they’ve gotten from government officials.
“When Lindsey Graham comes through and Tom Rice came through, they come down, and the cameras are rolling, ‘Oh we’re going to help you do this. We’re going to help you do that.’ You never hear another word from them,” Bob Wallace said. “Once the camera gets turned off, you don’t see them anymore.”
They also claim when they reach out for help, they get the runaround.
“That’s all you hear from Horry County. ‘I can’t I can’t I can’t. We can’t do nothing for you,’” Le said.
Neighbors say they invited their Horry County councilman Cam Crawford, but they say he told them he had a prior commitment.
Several people at the meeting decided they want to voice their concerns during public comment of the next Horry County Council meeting, which will be held December 18.
