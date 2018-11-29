Report: White House prepared to announce bump stock ban

(KXRM/KCPQ/CNN) - After the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump vowed to ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rounds much quicker than usual. Now, U.S. officials say the administration is ready to move forward with that ban.
Change is imminent for some gun owners, with sources telling CNN that a new rule the Trump White House wants to implement would require anyone who owns bump stocks to destroy or surrender the devices to authorities within 90 days.
Bump stocks gained national attention last year when a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people.
But despite bipartisan backing for a ban, it’s been a long process.
Under the Obama administration, officials concluded in 2010 that bump stocks were a weapon accessory and clear from federal regulation.
At Trump’s direction, the Justice Department submitted a proposed rule this year that upended the Obama-era interpretation and concluded that bump stocks and similar devices fall within the prohibition on machine guns, making them illegal under federal law.
"Bump stocks turn semiautomatic guns into illegal machine guns. This final rule sends a clear message: Illegal guns have no place in a law-and-order society, and we will continue to vigorously enforce the law to keep these illegal weapons off the street," a senior Justice Department official told CNN.
Not everyone is in favor of the new ban.
"What should be banned is bad people. We, the people, have the right to protect ourselves and our family, even unto the shedding of blood,” said gun dealer Kerry Phillips.
Opposition from lawmakers and the National Rifle Association made a regulatory change the only realistic path forward to accomplishing Trump’s goal.
"If you’re a law-abiding citizen in America and have a clean record, you should be able to own anything you want,” said Mel “Dragonman” Bernstein, owner of DragonMan’s Gun Range and Shop.
In a 2017 statement, an NRA spokesperson said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “should review bump-fire stocks to ensure they comply with federal law.” But she also said the organization is against stricter gun control legislation that some members of Congress favor.
Copyright 2018 KXRM, KCPQ, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.