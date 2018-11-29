Police investigating alleged threat made by North Myrtle Beach High student on social media

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a student at North Myrtle Beach High School allegedly made a threat on Snapchat, according to a letter from the school’s principal.
In that letter to parents, NMBHS Principal Trevor Strawderman said the viral video had been shared by several individuals. The student was identified and police made contact with the student and their parents.
Law enforcement was on campus Thursday continuing their investigation. According to Strawderman, the student will face disciplinary actions and possible charges from the HCPD.
“Our campus is safe, and we look forward to seeing our students tomorrow,” the principal’s letter stated.
