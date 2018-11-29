One injured in Darlington County shooting; suspect in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested following a Monday night shooting in Darlington County that left one injured.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Rahiem Jaquan Fortune turned himself in Wednesday. He is charged with one-count of attempted murder.
On Monday, deputies found the victim on a back porch of a home in the 2000 block of Philadelphia Street, the release states.
Fortune is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.
