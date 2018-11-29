Myrtle Beach Police train congregation how to react during active shooter situation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nearly two years after a man was arrested for his connection to a planned white supremacist attack on a Synagogue in Myrtle Beach, that congregation learned what to do in the event of an active shooter situation.
Myrtle Beach Police held a class at the Temple Emanu-El Tuesday night that walked those who attended through tactics they can use to survive a shooting.
The course is something the department offers for free to any organization, church or group by request.
So far, police say they’ve spoken to over 10,000 people about how to respond during an active shooter situation wherever it may take place.
“When you enter a room you want to know where you are in case you have to get out,” Captain Eric DiLorenzo said. “It is really important and it is called situational awareness,w here are you and how do you get out. Look for exit signs look for more than one way for you to get out.”
If you are interested in having this course taught to your group, you can contact the MBPD for more information.
