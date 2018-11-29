Blue Star moms pack holiday cheer for armed forces

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the holiday season upon us, many of America’s service men and women are away from their loved ones protecting our nation.
Last Saturday, the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina packed over 100 hero boxes for military personnel stationed around the globe. The group, which recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, obtains names of deployed troops from neighbors, friends, family and through Facebook.
“Every Christmas Hero box contained a full-size Christmas stocking filled with candy, a smaller bag of candy, a pack of Oreos, a bag of toiletries, a pair of socks, a bag of goodies from NMB High School students, a small stuffed bear from Covenant House, some granola bars and a lot of love,” said Blue Star Army mom Carol Dion.
Dion’s daughter, Melissa, served two tours in both Iraq and Korea.
Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina pack boxes five times a year, depending on funding. For more information on how you can help our heroes in uniform, click here.
