Abducted NC teen found ‘safe and alive' 900 miles from home, suspect arrested

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A missing 13-year-old girl at the center of a Silver Alert has been found alive and safe.
The FBI says 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree was found more than 900 miles from home in Checotak, Oklahoma just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Jacob Gardea of New Mexico is facing charges of child abduction in Acree’s disappearance.
Acree was reported missing on November 26 after she was last seen near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro, which is in Rutherford County near Cleveland County.
A vehicle of interest - a white Subaru between 2005 and 2007 - was being sought in connection with Acree’s disappearance.
Investigators were able to identify the vehicle of interest and pinpoint its location.
“Aubrey’s family has been notified of this great news and arrangements will be made in the near future to return her home to her loved ones in North Carolina,” the FBI says. “Law enforcement is grateful to a keen eyewitness who helped begin our investigative process with a strong lead that brought us to this joyful outcome.”
