86th Annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting: How to watch and who’s performing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday night is the 86th lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
NBC will broadcast the spectacle live with a 2-hour special starting at 8 P.M.
For more than eight decades, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and the holiday decorations surrounding it have stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors, according to information from the Rockefeller Center website.
Each year thousands line the sidewalk streets and millions tune in on television to watch the event live.
This year’s tree lighting includes performances by Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Brett Eldridge and many more.
The 72-foot tall, 12-ton, 75-year old Norway Spruce will remain on display until Jan. 7, according to NBC’s Today show website.
Once the holidays have passed, for the twelfth consecutive year, the 2018 Christmas Tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be made into lumber used for home building.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.