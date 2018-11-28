Red Cross offers tips for helping to prevent house fires during cold weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As cold weather settles across the Grand Strand for a second consecutive night, it’s important to remember some safety tips to help prevent home fires.
According to information from the American Red Cross, heating a home is one of the leading causes of house fires. Almost half of U.S. families use space heaters, fireplaces or coal or wood stoves to stay warm.
“These supplemental heating sources can be dangerous if not used properly,” according to the Red Cross.
There are a number of tips the Red Cross has offered to help keep residents safe when the temperatures plummet:
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home
- Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at three feet away from space heaters, stoves, or fireplaces
- Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended
- Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home
- Place space heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs or carpets or near bedding or drapes
- Keep children and pets away from space heaters
- When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over as another safety measure
- Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs
- Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, and furnaces professionally inspected and cleaned once a year
- Other safety steps – Check electrical appliances before you leave home. Do not leave food cooking on the stove. Blow out candles before going to bed. Do not overload electrical outlets.
According to information from the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment fires accounted for 15 percent of all home fires between 2011 and 2015, as well as 19 percent of house fire deaths.
Space heaters were most often involved home heating equipment fires, figuring in just over two of every five fires, according to the NFPA.
Across the Grand Strand on Wednesday, residents awoke to frigid temperatures and firefighters battled two deadly house fires – one in Little River and one in Georgetown.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no information to indicate those fires were caused by home heating equipment.
