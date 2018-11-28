No injuries reported after shots fired into Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the 200 block of Philadelphia Street Tuesday night, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kilgo says no injuries were reported. If you have any information on this incident, contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
