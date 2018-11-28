New pet store causing backlash among some animal lovers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new pet store coming to the Grand Strand is causing some backlash in the community.
Rocky Valley Kennels Puppy Boutique is putting a store in the Surfside Beach area, but hundreds of people have taken to Facebook to express their disapproval with the store.
The Facebook group is called Say NO to Commerically Bred Pet Sales in the Myrtle Beach Community.
It has more than 230 members as of Tuesday night.
Rocky Valley Kennels Puppy Boutique is based with one store in Tennessee. While the owner of the store declined to comment to WMBF News, he did speak with our news partners My Horry News.
Some of the concerns people in the Facebook group have are about the well being of the puppies in the store. Other concerns are about the fact that there are many animals in shelters that also need homes.
Jessica Wnuk is the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society. She says she is opposed to pet stores as well.
“We are not in support of stores selling puppies for a number of reasons,” Wnuk said. “We have tons of puppies here, adult dogs here in shelter facilities in the state of South Carolina that are in need of homes. There is no need for us to be importing puppies to a place where we still have a very real problem here with adopting out the number of dogs that are in municipal and county and city shelters here in South Carolina.”
Members of the Facebook group say they plan on protesting outside the store once it opens.
