New developments put Manafort back in Russia probe spotlight

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is denying that he ever met WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Manafort says in a statement that a Guardian report saying he met with Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy is "totally false and deliberately libelous." Manafort says that he has never been contacted by "anyone connected to WikiLeaks, either directly or indirectly." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE) (AP)