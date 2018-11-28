New development coming to the Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 62 new homes are going up in the Market Common. The new development will be located on Farrow Parkway between Iris Street and Howard Avenue.
"I like it. I like the idea of more people being in the area,” said Market Common Resident Bob Schwarzkopf. “I love the townhouses. My wife used to say, ‘men aren’t visual,’ so it’s hard for me to visualize these things but I think it will look very nice. I’m very happy.”
This development has been in the works for over a year. The city’s planning commission approved the homes in August 2017, but since the developer didn’t act on it, that approval expired.
"The plans they presented when they did the master plan changed,” said Planning Director Carol Coleman.
Coleman says, a few years ago, apartments were requested, then that plan changed to single family and townhomes. Plans approved by the Planning Commission on Tuesday called for 62 homes, including 16 single family and 46 townhomes. The single-family homes will face Farrow Parkway and look similar to the homes across the street. The townhomes will be located on the internal portion of the lot.
The developer does not have a timeline for the project yet.
