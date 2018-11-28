Myrtle Beach police serve search warrant, make arrests at home on 35th Ave North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Details are limited regarding a search warrant served by Myrtle Beach police at a home on 35th Avenue North Wednesday afternoon.
A WMBF News crew arrived at the 500 block of 35th Avenue North and saw numerous Myrtle Beach Police Department squad cars and SWAT officers with guns drawn.
According to a WMBF employee, at least three people were taken into custody by Myrtle Beach police.
MBPD Lt. Tom Vest said the warrant is related to an active investigation and more information will be released as it is available.
