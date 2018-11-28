Mom charged with DUI after 9-year-old girl dies in Georgetown County crash bonds out of jail

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway mother facing charges in connection with a wreck Sunday that killed her 9-year-old daughter has bonded out of jail.
Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state 31-year-old Catilia Chestnut was released Tuesday afternoon on a $150,000 bond.
She is charged with felony DUI resulting in death after her daughter, Camari Chestnut, died in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown.
According to officials, Catilia Chestnut was driving a Chevy van east on Old Pee Dee Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Funeral services for Camari Chestnut are set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church in Conway.
