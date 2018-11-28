Man allegedly pulls gun in apparent road rage incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An SUV driver allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot a motorist at a Myrtle Beach intersection Monday afternoon.
The 41-year-old victim says that while he was stopped at the 29th Avenue North and Highway 17 intersection, the suspect drove up behind him at a high rate of speed, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report states. The victim reportedly had to pull off into the grass median to prevent the suspect from hitting his vehicle. After they stopped at the next intersection, the victim pulled up next to the suspect and asked him to slow down, police say.
The suspect then started cursing at the victim before pointing a gun at him while yelling, “I did three tours in Iraq, I will shoot you,” the report states. Police say the victim drove away, but the suspect followed him onto Mr. Joe White Avenue. According to the report, the suspect pulled into a T-Mobile parking lot with the victim following in an attempt to obtain the suspect’s tag information.
Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a newer model gold or pewter GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. According to the report, the suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old with brown hair.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
