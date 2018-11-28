How long does it take for an ingested Lego head to pass?

(RNN) - Most parents have experienced the anxiety that comes after a child inserts a foreign object into their mouth then swallows it.
Due to a lack of academic research, a team of six health care researchers decided to coordinate and record the effects of ingesting a commonly swallowed object, a Lego figurine head.
They published their findings in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health.
After recruiting study subjects, researchers had each participant to keep track of their stools by keeping a stool diary, that the researchers called a SHAT score.
The Stool Hardness and Transit (SHAT) score monitored the test subject’s bowel movement’s texture and frequency three days prior to the actual Lego meal.
Later, in a coordinated event, the participants beheaded then swallowed a Lego figurine head.
Once the Lego head was swallowed, the researchers maintained a log to track each participant’s Found and Retrieved Time (FART) score.
This is the amount of time it would take for participants to poop out the Lego head.
And so, they waited.
According to the report, the participants FART scores averaged 1.71 days
“A toy object quickly passes through adult subjects with no complications,” the authors wrote.
Researchers say since they’ve done all the dirty work, parents don’t have to search their child’s feces to extract a swallowed foreign object.
However, researchers note that larger and less evenly shaped objects than tested in this study could pose a risk of getting caught in the throat, esophagus, or gastrointestinal tract.
If choking occurs, researchers say they urge parents to seek medical attention.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.