Frosty Thursday, significant warming trend into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After another frosty morning Thursday, temperatures make a run into the 70s this weekend!
Temperatures drop below-freezing again Thursday morning with frost likely an issue through 8 am. Sunny skies prevail with afternoon highs just barely climbing out of the 40s, topping out around 51°.
Friday is our transition day where clouds start to filter in but temperatures start to rebound. Afternoon highs climb over 10° warmer with lower 60s expected. While the clouds do return, rain chances will hold off until the weekend.
Scattered showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is we’re significantly warmer as the rain returns. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s Saturday, middle 70s on Sunday!
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.