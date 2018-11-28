FIRST ALERT: Another night of freezing temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to freezing temperatures across most of the area as well as a heavy frost. The cold weather continues through the day with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the middle and upper 40s under sunny skies.
Another round of upper 20s and lower 30s returns tonight into Thursday morning with heavy frost likely in most areas.
Temperatures will start to warm considerably by the weekend. Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s, while 70s are likely by Sunday. While the weather turns warmer, there will also be increasing clouds, humidity and the risk of some passing showers at times.
