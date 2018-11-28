FBI to provide update after body found during search for missing NC girl

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A body found off of Wire Grass Road in the Lumberton area has been sent to the North Carolina state crime lab for identification and an autopsy, according to a press release from the FBI
Investigators with the FBI, Lumberton police, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made, the release stated.
A press conference is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., at which time investigators will provide an update on the case.
The FBI, agents and detectives with the Lumberton Police Department found the body around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said he was notified the body was found before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The FBI said there is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
“As you can imagine this is a very difficult time for Hania’s family as they wait to hear if the body we found today is their loved one," the FBI said in the press release. "Out of respect for the family, we ask you not to contact them. They ask for privacy and prayers.”
Aguilar was reportedly kidnapped from near her Lumberton home on Nov. 5.
