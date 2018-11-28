Car crashes into front of Ocean Bay Elementary School

A viewer submitted photo shows a car that appears to have crashed in front of Ocean Bay Elementary School. (Source: Alyssa Corgan)
By WMBF News Staff | November 28, 2018 at 9:04 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 9:13 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car reportedly crashed into the front of Ocean Bay Elementary School Wednesday morning.

A WMBF viewer submitted a photo that appears to show the car had crashed into a support beam in front of the school.

The viewer said there were police, fire and ambulance personnel on scene when she dropped off her children.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said a school support staff member ran into one of the canopy columns in front of the school at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The staff member was alert and taken to an area hospital, according to Bourcier. She added the column was inspected and it is structurally sound, however, the bricks will have to be replaced.

