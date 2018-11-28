Authorities: Body found appears to be that of missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

“I have the same plea to the public that I had from Nov. 5,” Delarocha said. “Please call us if you have information to help. Don’t post rumors to social media. Don’t share speculations about this case. On Nov. 5, I stood right here before you and stated I could not imagine how I would feel if this was one of my daughters. Last night I had to stand in front of Hania’s mother and explain to her what we had found and you can all imagine what that has done to her. You can further imagine what is happening to her today as she hears things that are not based in fact and are rumors and falsehoods.”