Atwood writing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel, out in 2019

"The Testaments" will be published next September by Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, the publisher announced Wednesday. The book is set 15 years after the final scene of Offred, narrator of "The Handmaid's Tale." Atwood's novel about a dystopian society in the imagined land of Gilead was a best seller when first published in 1985 and was back on the charts after Donald Trump's election in 2016. The novel is also the basis for an acclaimed miniseries on Hulu.