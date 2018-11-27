13-year-old girl reported missing in Conway Monday afternoon

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing on Monday and officials with the City of Conway need your help in finding her.
Jamiah Nashae Franklin was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a purple hairband Monday around 5:05 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center, according to Conway officials.
Franklin is described as a black 13-year-old girl with brown eyes who weighs 110 pounds and is 5′6″ tall.
Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
