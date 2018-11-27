Town of Surfside Beach looks to county to run elections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach is looking for Horry County to take over the responsibility of their municipal elections.
In a letter to Horry County Voter Registration and Election Director Sandy Martin, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs sought guidance on how to turn the town’s municipal elections over to Horry County.
The letter, attached to Tuesday’s council agenda, is dated Nov. 21, 2018, and states “the goal is to remove all election functions from town staff and have the county manage everything from the advertising and candidate filing to counting votes on Election Day.”
Should the county take over the town’s municipal elections, elections would be held “in November of odd number years when other elections are held,” the letter states.
Martin said her office received the request which she must present to the county’s Election Commission for their consideration before giving it to the County Administration Committee to review and ultimately Horry County Council for their approval or denial.
The county routinely assists municipalities with elections but does not currently run any municipal elections, according to Martin.
Once in 2012 Horry County, following an order by then Gov. Nikki Halley amid legal filings, ran a highly contentious election for town council in Atlantic Beach.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.