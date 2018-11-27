Topgolf eyeing early 2019 opening for Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction continues on the Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach.
A spokesperson for the company said construction is going well, but Topgolf officials are not ready to release a specific opening date.
They did state the opening would be in early 2019.
The 55,000 square-foot venue is being built at the southeast corner of 29th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.
According to a press release, the global sports entertainment company is anticipating over 300,000 annual visits and more than 350 jobs for the local community.
Topgolf features point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay, the release stated. Venues also have a chef-driven menu, drinks, big screen TVs, private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.