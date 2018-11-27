Student Spotlight: 8th grader aspires to be a neurologist

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A young girl has high hopes for her future, and her perfect grades put her right on track.
“I’ve maintained all A’s since first grade, I don’t know if it counts then, but I always try to get as high as possible on my tests," said Gianna Bambery, 8th grader at Darlington Middle School.
The school selected Gianna as an exemplary young student and a positive influence for many.
“I’ve always loved school, a lot of people probably disagree with that," she added laughing.
Her love for schoolwork shows as Gianna puts her academics at the top of her priority list, so much so she said she is following in her dad’s steps. Her father is a physicist and has told her science is where it’s at.
“I want to become a neurosurgeon whenever I grow up. I had the typical Harvard, Yale and Ivy League schools when I was younger, but now I’m leaning towards the University of Washington," explained Gianna.
In just the 8th grade, she said she fell in love with the neuroscience program at the university.
“My friends - a lot of them- ask what is that? My teachers it’s kind of a wow moment, because it’s incredibly demanding. My father and mother are very motivational, they are always very encouraging and my teachers throughout the years too, whenever I needed help they would show me.”
Gianna is in the 99.9 percentile for her SC Ready test scores.
“I got a perfect score on science and English. I remember coming in and saying ‘this is my day to test’ and was very excited when I got my test scores back,” she said.
On top of being the Junior Beta president, part of academic challenge and playing volleyball and soccer, Gianna is the weather forecaster for the middle school newscast.
“When I was in 6th grade, I always saw the 8th graders on the news and I thought it was very interesting and I wanted to be one of the newscasters. We had auditions and I auditioned and with the weather I can help them with what to expect with planning sports and events outside of school,” she explained.
When asked what her advice was for other aspiring students is, she said: “I would probably tell them to stress as little possible because once you start stressing, it’s hard to stop and it clouds your mind and you cant focus on what your trying to get done. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. If you’re tired, take a break and come back to these concepts.”
Gianna has the grades to even skip a few grades, but she said her parents want her to stay with kids her age in her grade. She is applying for the lottery to attend the magnet high school in Darlington: Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology.
