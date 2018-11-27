Several guns reported stolen from Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several guns were stolen during a burglary at a Myrtle Beach hotel Monday, according to a report from Myrtle Beach Police.
The incident happened at The Caribbean Resort and Villas, the report states.
The victim returned from work Monday afternoon to find multiple firearms were missing from his room, the report states. He also noticed $200 in cash and a pair of headphones were missing.
The victim believes the burglary happened between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. because he returned to his room around noon for a lunch break and his property was still there, according to the report.
Items reported stolen include a Century Arms AK-47, 17 magazines, around 600 rounds of ammunition, a Mossberg AR-22, a Taurus Judge pistol, a 9MM Ruger P89, a camo rifle case and a green gun bag.
The victim believes he might know who is responsible for the burglary, according to the report. He met a male, who asked to be called “The Indian,” at the hotel bar Wednesday. They started drinking together and started talking about firearms, the report states. That’s when they victim said he told the other man that he had guns inside his room and offered to show them to him.
Once inside his room, the man told the victim he was a convicted felon and he wished he could buy a firearm, the report states. At that point, the victim said he got uneasy and asked the man to leave his room. The victim did not see the man after that night.
The front desk manager of the hotel was able to tell police a guest key card was used to enter the victim’s room at 2:12 p.m. on the day of the burglary, the report states. While looking at surveillance video in the hotel lobby during the same timeframe, officers noticed a man using a hotel cart to carry a large olive green bag and camo rifle case. The same suspect was captured on surveillance loading those items into a Nissan Frontier with Virginia tags, according to Myrtle Beach Police.
Police then went back to look at the surveillance video from inside the hotel bar the night the victim met the man he believes to be responsible, the report states. The suspect is wearing the same tan hat as the man seen loading the gun bags into the Nissan truck.
Myrtle Beach Police were also able to use the department’s Real Time Crime Unit to track that Nissan truck, it showed it leave the City shortly after the incident at the hotel, the report states.
Through social media and a search of the suspect’s criminal history, officers found the suspect was a convicted felon and was wanted out of North Carolina, according to the Myrtle Beach Police report.
The suspect is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary second degree.
