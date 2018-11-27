Sen. Graham: Americans have right to decide who enters U.S., ‘not immigrants seeking to force their way in’

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham addressed the “current chaos at our southern border” a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop some migrants from breaching the border.
“We will not have the necessary ‘buy-in’ from the American people for a solution dealing with illegal immigrants already in the United States if we cannot convice the public we have the ability to stop future waves of illegal immigration,” Graham said in a statement released Monday. “The current chaos at our southern border must be dealt with properly or we will never find a solution to our broken immigration system.”
He added that everyone who supports fair treatment of illegal immigrants already in the country need to make it clear “the lawless behavior occurring at the southern border crossing will not be tolerated.”
Graham went on to say that Americans have the right to decide who gets to enter the U.S., “not immigrants seeking to force their way in.”
“We are a nation of immigrants. We are also a kind and generous people. But Americans will not be played for fools,” Graham said.
The senator’s full statement can be seen below:
