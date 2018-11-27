Robeson County residents frustrated after hearing how long recovery process post-Florence will take

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Many people who showed up Monday evening to a meeting held by Robeson County officials left feeling frustrated.
The meeting was for anyone who had their homes damaged from Hurricane Florence or from the flooding after Florence.
County leaders held the meeting to inform homeowners of the ways they can help them following the devastation.
The county can elevate homes, demolish and rebuild the homes or demolish and buy the homes.
They’re all options many homeowners are interested in, but many are frustrated that any of the options will take a minimum of 24 months, according to county officials.
“I don’t understand,” Carla Monds said.
Monds was lucky. Her home wasn’t damaged or flooded by Florence. But she attended the meeting to find out how her mother, Helen Oxendine, could get help.
Oxendine lives right next door to Monds, and despite being so close, Oxendine’s home went through damage due to flooding while Monds' residence didn’t.
“Her elevation is low where she lives,” Monds said. “It’s almost like a bowl effect where everything goes down into her yard.”
Monds likes the idea of having her mother’s home elevated, but she’s not excited to hear it’ll take so long.
“What do these people do for 24 months?” she asked. “Thankfully, at least my mom can live in her house. We’ve got space heaters and all that stuff. It’s not safe. It’s not the safest thing. But what about the people who have nowhere?”
Many people in Robeson County are also still going through the recovery process after Hurricane Matthew.
