Police: 16-year-old girl shot after drug deal escalates; Conway man in custody

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Tuesday following his arrest in connection with a weekend shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 23-year-old Damin Lamont Howell faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Bail has not been set on the charges, jail records state.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers responded to Wayside Road in the Conway area on Sunday in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they reportedly found a 1999 Ford Mustang crashed in a ditch in front of a home.
A 20-year-old woman was on the ground in the yard and applying pressure to the 16-year-old girl’s right arm, which had been struck by gunfire, the report stated.
Responding officers were told the suspect was nearby, and he was located at his home just down the road. The firearm reportedly used in the shooting was found and secured, according to the police report.
“Information obtained at the scene suggested this incident started as a drug deal and escalated to the shooting that took place,” the report stated.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to handle the vehicle crash.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.