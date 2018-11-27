Police warn of porch pirates this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the holidays approach, the risk of thieves snatching packages off porches rises. Local law enforcement say they want you to be vigilant.
According to a recent survey from Nextdoor, 62 percent of people who responded say they’ve experienced someone coming up to their front door and snatching their package.
Detective Paul Morrell with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says while it hasn’t been a chronic issue in the city, any unattended package is at risk.
But there are things you can do to avoid falling victim: track deliveries online, require a signature for all home delivery packages, or ask a trusted neighbor to pick-up your package for you.
As home security cameras rise in popularity, Morrell says those types of video cameras can help fend off porch pirates. With surveillance systems becoming more and more common, he says they’ll likely become a powerful deterrent. Some security cameras are even built into a home’s doorbell, like those made by Ring, Nest or Arlo.
“Any additional measure is certainly helpful. When you have those devices in place, a lot of times they have video so if something does go missing you can roll back and see what may have happened,” said Mikayla Moskov, public information officer with the Horry County Police Department.
If you believe you’ve had your package stolen, Moskov says you should contact the police department and let your shipping company know.
