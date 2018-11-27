Police investigating after home struck by gunfire on Thanksgiving, report says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly fired into a Myrtle Beach-area home on Thanksgiving.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Renata Lane shortly before 3:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shots fired complaint, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Upon arrival, the 40-year-old victim showed officers a bullet hole on the outside of his home. The victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard several gunshots in the area and then a noise in his kitchen that sounded like something breaking, the report states.
Police say the victim looked around the kitchen and when he opened his kitchen cabinets, he found a rice container broken and what appeared to a be a bullet hole in the wall. The victim said he has not had any problems with anyone and that people fire guns in the area “all the time and all hours,” the report states.
Police were unable to locate any other damage to the home. If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
