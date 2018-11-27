Police investigating after home struck by gunfire on Thanksgiving, report says

Police were dispatched to a residence on Renata Lane shortly before 3:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shots fired complaint, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Upon arrival, the 40-year-old victim showed officers a bullet hole on the outside of his home. The victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard several gunshots in the area and then a noise in his kitchen that sounded like something breaking, the report states.