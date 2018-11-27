Over 70 animals killed in Pee Dee animal sanctuary fire; owner hopes to rebuild

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The community is rallying behind a South Carolina woman who lost 78 exotic animals in a barn fire at her non-profit aninmal sanctuary in Hartsville.
According to a GoFundMe page, the reptile barn at Scutes, Scales and Furry Trails animal sanctuary caught fire over the weekend and was destroyed.
The sanctuary is owned by Holly Sellers, and she hopes to raise enough money to rebuild.
“This is my heart. I love education. I love animals. So, if I’m able to ever bounce back then yes, I would wholeheartedly love to,” Sellers said in a statement.
The GoFundMe page was started Nov. 24, with the goal of raising $2,000. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, $840 had been raised.
